Columbus Macro LLC Sells 29,812 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,812 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,614,000 after purchasing an additional 688,375 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $117,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,510. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $251.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

