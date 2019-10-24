Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 1,788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viacom stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,929. Viacom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAB shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Viacom from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

