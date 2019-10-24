Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.46.

Shares of NYSE:CXP traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 21.11%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CXP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

