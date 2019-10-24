Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,530. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $150.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,416,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,870,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,766,000 after acquiring an additional 49,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 658,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 96,820 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

