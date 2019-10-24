Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 29th

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CLCT stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $262.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.07. Collectors Universe has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $29.97.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.