Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at $81,792,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,548 shares of company stock valued at $40,703,240. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,867. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

