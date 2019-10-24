Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.59, 981,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 979,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Specifically, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $26,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,442.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,264 shares of company stock valued at $504,967. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 656,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

