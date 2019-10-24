Cognios Capital LLC Invests $353,000 in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,309 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

EXC opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

