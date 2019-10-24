Cognios Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fortive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Fortive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 36,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Fortive stock opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.