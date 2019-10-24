Cognios Capital LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 133.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

