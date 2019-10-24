Cognios Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cognios Capital LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 56,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 346,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 101,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 49,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

