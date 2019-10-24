Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Up 7%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19, approximately 5,634,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,914,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 682,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,374 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 65,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

