Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Receives $5.84 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,374 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 347,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 976,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 830,146 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,634,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,536. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.00 and a beta of 0.72. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.