Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

KOF stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,027,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

