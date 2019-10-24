Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 283.9% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.64.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.