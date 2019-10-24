Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 41.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.08. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

