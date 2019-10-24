Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 947.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $125.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.85. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

