CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. 21,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,657. The stock has a market cap of $488.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

