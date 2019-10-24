Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.13, approximately 54,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,061,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

CLVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 372.68% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Mahaffy purchased 50,000 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 919,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,255.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Blair purchased 40,000 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $612,094 and sold 1,706 shares valued at $8,755. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 41.8% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,108,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 326,500 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 431,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 51,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

