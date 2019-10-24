Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 54.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after buying an additional 393,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 46,005 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

