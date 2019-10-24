Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 238.16% and a net margin of 50.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

CLF stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,224.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,788.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 67,500 shares of company stock worth $551,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

