Clean Yield Group Lowers Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Pareto Securities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.29. 37,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

