Clean Yield Group Has $352,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $54.13. 549,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,896,131. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $57.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

