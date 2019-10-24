Clarius Group LLC Sells 155 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AON by 15,731.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,896 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of AON by 8.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,868,000 after purchasing an additional 531,216 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AON by 21.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,671,000 after purchasing an additional 332,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,406,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,130,000 after purchasing an additional 275,773 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of AON by 30.2% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 851,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after purchasing an additional 197,554 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $190.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $190.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.08 and its 200-day moving average is $188.06. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

