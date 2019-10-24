Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,818,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,307,000 after buying an additional 195,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,265,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,111,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,359,000 after buying an additional 137,505 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,144,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,150,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,584,000 after buying an additional 44,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

