Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,188 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,352,000 after acquiring an additional 207,370 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,357,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,822,000 after buying an additional 99,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,629,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,773,000 after buying an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,260,000 after buying an additional 556,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,992,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,766,000 after buying an additional 404,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,253. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average is $134.17.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

In related news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

