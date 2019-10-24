Clarius Group LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,004,000 after acquiring an additional 758,149 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,854,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the period.

FISV stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,079. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,120,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,486,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

