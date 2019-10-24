Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,312 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 41,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.85. 28,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

