Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,918,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $270,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 309.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 207,602 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 376.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,963,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,819,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,192,026. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

