Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

