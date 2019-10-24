Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 256,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 31,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,144,000 after purchasing an additional 109,695 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.40.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $268.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $271.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

