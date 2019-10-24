Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on CGX shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$22.80 on Thursday. Cineplex has a one year low of C$22.34 and a one year high of C$36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.23.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$439.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$428.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.9604123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio is 224.36%.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

