CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8,992.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 986.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 31.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6,428.6% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 62.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.31.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $523,783.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $156,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,497.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,951 shares of company stock valued at $933,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix Inc has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.49 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 172.43% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

