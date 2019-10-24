CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 4,191 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 138.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 191,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,754 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 527,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $24.67 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

