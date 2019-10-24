CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $427,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $811,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,526,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,440,000.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $45.08.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

