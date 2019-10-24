CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RealPage by 242.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 3.6% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 64.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 165.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 360.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 64,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.31. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.21 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $3,173,177.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,504,263 shares in the company, valued at $583,656,790.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $12,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $76,188,129.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,667 shares of company stock worth $43,937,476 over the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RP. KeyCorp began coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.