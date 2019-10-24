CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, insider Lanni Romney sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $259,837.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Insiders have sold 472,917 shares of company stock worth $32,773,313 over the last three months. 67.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

