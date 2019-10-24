Cibc Bank USA Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

