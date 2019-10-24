Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Chubb worth $58,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 37,306.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,982 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 84.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,548,000 after buying an additional 1,304,154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,347,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,109,000 after buying an additional 650,643 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,532,000 after buying an additional 493,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,106.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after buying an additional 395,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $948,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.08. 68,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,166. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $162.44. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

