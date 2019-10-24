Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$7.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$4.54 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$332.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$365.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.04.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

