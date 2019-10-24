Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $875.00 at Maxim Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a hold rating and set a $755.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $779.03.

NYSE CMG traded up $10.15 on Wednesday, reaching $798.34. The stock had a trading volume of 771,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $857.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $823.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $760.17.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total value of $651,490.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $22,476,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.65, for a total transaction of $22,442,427.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,249,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,367 shares of company stock valued at $91,008,264. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,037,000 after acquiring an additional 470,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 217.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

