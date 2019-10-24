Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $860.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $779.03.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $10.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $798.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $857.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $760.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total transaction of $22,992,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,352,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 770 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.01, for a total transaction of $641,417.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $22,186,388.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,367 shares of company stock valued at $91,008,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $432,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

