China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.64, approximately 6,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 89,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products.

