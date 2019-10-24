China Modern Agricultural Informatn (OTCMKTS:CMCI) Shares Down 0.3%

China Modern Agricultural Informatn Inc (OTCMKTS:CMCI) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 619% from the average daily volume of 1,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About China Modern Agricultural Informatn (OTCMKTS:CMCI)

China Modern Agricultural Information, Inc produces and distributes raw fresh milk to manufacturing and distribution companies of dairy products in China. It is also involved in the processing and sale of organic fertilizers; and assisting farmers with their fresh milk sale efforts. The company is based in Harbin, China.

