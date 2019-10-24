China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Metro Rural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, China Metro Rural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other China Metro Rural news, Director Daniel C. Janki acquired 50,000 shares of China Metro Rural stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Lee acquired 23,000 shares of China Metro Rural stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $95,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 98,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,380 over the last 90 days.

About China Metro Rural

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.