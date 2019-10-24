CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.28, 1,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

