Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,465,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,761,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 26,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,530. The stock has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

