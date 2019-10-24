Chesapeake Energy Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHK. Raymond James lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

NYSE CHK opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.45.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 75.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.