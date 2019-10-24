Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Trimmed by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

In other Cerner news, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $569,388.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $13,254,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.