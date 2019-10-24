Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.50

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 4780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush upped their price objective on Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.
The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.
In other Century Communities news, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $238,093.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,082,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,795.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Century Communities by 1,419.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 15.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Century Communities by 13.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
