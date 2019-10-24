Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.50

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 4780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush upped their price objective on Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $238,093.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,082,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,795.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Century Communities by 1,419.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 15.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Century Communities by 13.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

